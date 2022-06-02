Advertisement

Inmate fatally shoots guard, kills self at Ohio hospital

Authorities said a county jail inmate shot and killed a security guard at Miami Valley Hospital...
Authorities said a county jail inmate shot and killed a security guard at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, and then pointed the weapon at others before killing himself in a parking lot.(Source: WHIO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A county jail inmate receiving treatment at an Ohio hospital shot and killed a security guard, pointed the weapon at others and then killed himself in a parking lot, authorities said.

The shooting Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton happened before a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people and himself at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.

Dayton police said inmate Brian Booth, 30, was receiving treatment when he struggled with Darrell Holderman, 78, and took his gun.

Holderman worked for a company hired by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to provide security for inmates who are admitted to hospitals. He sustained multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands during the struggle, police said.

After Booth fatally shot Holderman, people ducked for cover as he pointed the gun at them while running down a hallway and into the parking lot, where he killed himself, police said.

Booth was being held in the county jail on a probation violation stemming from a 2015 burglary, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Nelson, News Director of WWNY for the last two years and a 20 year veteran of the station,...
After 20 years, Jeff Nelson leaving 7 News
As gas prices across the North Country continue to fluctuate, cost can vary up to 10 cents a...
A state-wide gas tax suspension could see varying prices at the pump
A trustee for the Copenhagen Village Board resigned over the weekend, amid controversy with the...
Copenhagen trustee resigns, board meets amid fire department controversy
The Stewarts store on Washington Street, Watertown, as gas prices dropped Wednesday.
Prices down as gas tax ‘holiday’ begins
File photo of prisoners working in the garden of the now closed Ogdensburg Correctional Facility.
Good news: ‘prison produce’ to continue in St. Lawrence County

Latest News

Houses in the Carolinas are at risk as sea levels continue to rise.
WATCH: Rising sea levels eroding land, devouring homes on coast
Harvey Weinstein, shown in this file photo, is jailed in California, where he was extradited...
Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
White House: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21
The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach...
Queen Elizabeth II will skip Friday events due to discomfort
Esmeralda Bravo, 63, sheds tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the...
Smiles, unicorns, softball: Young shooting victims remembered