It’s official: Steelworkers union says yes to Arconic deal

Arconic
Arconic(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Union workers at the Arconic plant in Massena have a new contract.

The United Steelworkers Union announced that the union membership has approved a four year deal with the company.

The newly ratified agreement covers workers in Massena, as well as those at Arconic facilities in Davenport, Iowa; Alcoa, Tenn.; and Lafayette, Ind.

In Massena, 125 workers are covered by the new deal. Across the country, the total is 3,400.

According to the union, the new contract:

- increases wages by 22 percent over the next four years,

- provides $4,000 in an essential worker appreciation bonus paid in two payments

- adds Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday

- increases shift and schedule premiums, improves vacation for new hires, increases retirement income security

- raises weekly sickness & accident benefits

- adopts a formulary for specialty drugs and maintains the current medical coverage with no increases in employee premiums, deductibles or office visit copays

The new contract also spells out a variety of health and safety improvements for workers, according to the union.

“Our local union representatives’ strong voices in negotiations were crucial in making sure the issues most important to the membership were addressed,” said Steelworkers District 11 Director Emil Ramirez, who headed the negotiating team.

