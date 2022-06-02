Advertisement

Little Shop of Horrors - Musical Review

Watertown Lyric Theater Makes a Triumphant Return
Daniel Davis, Ryan De Tomi and Delaney Keppner in Little Shop of Horrors
Daniel Davis, Ryan De Tomi and Delaney Keppner in Little Shop of Horrors(Cari Knight)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

After a hiatus of over two years, due to the pandemic, Watertown Lyric Theater is back with a terrific production of a musical theater classic, Little Shop of Horrors.

First produced off-off Broadway and then moved to OFF-Broadway, for a record five-year run, where I saw it originally as a lad, this has always been one of my favorite shows and I have seen several productions of it, and this production from WLT is great.

Set in the faraway land of the 1950′s Skid Row, a mythical “wrong side of the tracks” urban neighborhood, it is the tale of plant geek Seymour (Ryan De Tomi) who works at the Mushnik flower shop where he hopelessly crushes on sweet co-worker Audrey (Delaney Keppner) who is abused by her rotten boyfriend, Orin Scrivello (Edmund Beese), a dentist who loves to inflict pain.

Infused with a catchy score from the Oscar winning team of Ashman and Menken Little Shop is structured like a twisted dark comic fairytale or fable. But the kitsch and the absurdity of a man-eating plant never weaken the impact of this show’s story, which deals with morality, sacrifice, greed, fate and the allure and danger of fame.

The show is well cast and as always WLT, under the direction of musical director Jonathan Cole delivers impeccable vocals. Watertown’s musical theater treasure, Daniel Davis is fantastic as Mr. Mushnik. His ability to go from browbeating and hopeless business owner to gleeful, venal opportunist is impressive. I have seen Daniel Davis in so many shows, and he is always captivating and always surprises. Can we give him the key to the city already?

Another performance I’m particularly fond of is Jim Goodenberry as Audrey II. His silky, sly voice is perfect as the monstrous, but charming plant. He is terrific. What does it say that my favorite Jim Goodenberry performance is one in which we never see his face?

Beese is a very good musical theater performer, who understands the importance of character and storytelling in musical numbers. De Tormi and Keppner also have great voices and look perfect together. The Urchins and the entire ensemble bring energy and great singing chops to the show.

All other production elements are top notch, including the costumes, sets, puppeteering, and the orchestra. Cole and director Cameron Young and the whole Watertown Lyric Theater cast and crew worked very hard, and it shows. Productions like this take incredible dedication and tireless energy. Live theater is so important to the community, and I urge everyone to get out and see Little Shop of Horrors – three performances only, Thursday June 2, Friday June 3 and Saturday June 4 at 7:00 pm at the newly remolded auditorium at the State Office Building.

For tickets and more information click here.

Audrey II having dinner
Audrey II having dinner(Cari Knight)

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Nelson, News Director of WWNY for the last two years and a 20 year veteran of the station,...
After 20 years, Jeff Nelson leaving 7 News
As gas prices across the North Country continue to fluctuate, cost can vary up to 10 cents a...
A state-wide gas tax suspension could see varying prices at the pump
A trustee for the Copenhagen Village Board resigned over the weekend, amid controversy with the...
Copenhagen trustee resigns, board meets amid fire department controversy
The Stewarts store on Washington Street, Watertown, as gas prices dropped Wednesday.
Prices down as gas tax ‘holiday’ begins
File photo of prisoners working in the garden of the now closed Ogdensburg Correctional Facility.
Good news: ‘prison produce’ to continue in St. Lawrence County

Latest News

City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg hires firm to help reassess properties
Blakely Houle
Jurors seated in manslaughter trial of Massena man
Walker Center for Cancer Care
STAR Center moves to Samaritan
Arconic
It’s official: Steelworkers union says yes to Arconic deal