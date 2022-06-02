Advertisement

Major General Gregory Anderson to lead 10th Mountain Division

The new commander of the 10th Mountain Division, Major General Gregory Anderson.
The new commander of the 10th Mountain Division, Major General Gregory Anderson.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The 10th Mountain Division’s new commanding general will be Major General Gregory K. Anderson.

Anderson replaces Major General Milford Beagle Jr., who has been reassigned to Army Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Since July of 2021, Anderson has been the director of cyber operations for the United States Africa Command. Before that, he was Deputy Director for Strategy, Plans and Policy for U.S. Central Command, and between 2018 and 2019 was Deputy Commanding General for the 10th.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Nelson, News Director of WWNY for the last two years and a 20 year veteran of the station,...
After 20 years, Jeff Nelson leaving 7 News
As gas prices across the North Country continue to fluctuate, cost can vary up to 10 cents a...
A state-wide gas tax suspension could see varying prices at the pump
A trustee for the Copenhagen Village Board resigned over the weekend, amid controversy with the...
Copenhagen trustee resigns, board meets amid fire department controversy
The Stewarts store on Washington Street, Watertown, as gas prices dropped Wednesday.
Prices down as gas tax ‘holiday’ begins
File photo of prisoners working in the garden of the now closed Ogdensburg Correctional Facility.
Good news: ‘prison produce’ to continue in St. Lawrence County

Latest News

John Burns, former Jefferson County Sheriff.
John Burns, former Jefferson County Sheriff, dies
General Brown Weekend
Get ready for General Brown Weekend
City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg hires firm to help reassess properties
General Brown Weekend
General Brown Weekend