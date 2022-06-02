Major General Gregory Anderson to lead 10th Mountain Division

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The 10th Mountain Division’s new commanding general will be Major General Gregory K. Anderson.

Anderson replaces Major General Milford Beagle Jr., who has been reassigned to Army Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Since July of 2021, Anderson has been the director of cyber operations for the United States Africa Command. Before that, he was Deputy Director for Strategy, Plans and Policy for U.S. Central Command, and between 2018 and 2019 was Deputy Commanding General for the 10th.

