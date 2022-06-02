New York legislature ready to tighten gun restrictions

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - With the state legislature’s session almost over, legislators are expected to pas a slew of new measures to further restrict gun ownership, and tighten existing gun laws.

The new laws come after mass shootings in Texas, Buffalo, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Among the bills expected to clear the legislature and be signed by Governor Kathy Hochul, are laws which would raise the minimum age for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle like those used in the mass shootings from 18 to 21; outlaw the sale of body armor to civilians; expand the existing red flag law which allows authorities to temporarily seize the guns of individuals determined to pose a risk to themselves or others.

At Armageddon Arsenal Supply in the Town of LeRay, the manager said Thursday that the purchase age should remain at 18.

“Do I think it should be 18, yes. Because you’re considered an adult. If they don’t consider you an adult to buy a firearm, they shouldn’t consider you an adult for anything yet,” said Joe Johnson.

Johnson said he works to strike a balance between business and being responsible, when it comes to potential buyers.

“If I’m not comfortable with their knowledge of any firearm period, the sale won’t go through. That’s tied to the store’s name, That’s also tied to me and my life,” he said.

Johnson says although he is in favor of safety training and education, he feels there is no way to prevent individuals from obtaining a weapon if they want one.

“There’s only so much you can do, there’s only so many questions you can ask that can actually get that red flag flown,” he said.

The shooters in Texas and Buffalo both wore body armor, which changes the police response to a shooting.

“We have to be prepared for any type of event,” said Steve Wood, chief of police for Black River and Evans Mills.

“Whether a criminal or criminal mindset has body armor, we’re going to react and act accordingly. It’s going to be a different tactic if somebody has body armor.”

