Norwood police charge 14 year old in racist graffiti case

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Norwood village police have charged a 14 year old in connection with crude, racist graffiti left at the village’s beach pavilion last month.

Someone wrote the n-word, followed by the word ‘cotton’ mis-spelled as cotten.

According to the village police Facebook page, the teen was charged with trespass and making graffiti, and will appear in family court.

Police expect to make more arrests, according to the statement.

Because of the age of the person arrested, police withheld their name.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience and support while this matter was investigated,” police said in their statement.

