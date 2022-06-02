Advertisement

Ogdensburg hires firm to help reassess properties

City of Ogdensburg
City of Ogdensburg(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - If you live in Ogdensburg and you see someone taking a picture of your home, it might be for a good reason.

City officials say they’ve hired a contractor to help reassess city properties for the 2023 tax roll.

Workers from GAR Associates will be conducting a home inventory using satellite images. They’ll also take pictures of people’s homes.

They’ll take pictures from the road or sidewalk when they can but may need to walk up a driveway from time to time.

All GAR employees will carry identification and both the city assessor’s office and police will keep track of what they drive.

Officials point out that no one will be entering private homes.

