Police investigate double homicide at home daycare in N. Carolina

Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. on James Street.
Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. on James Street.(Courtney Cole/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Police in North Carolina are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home daycare Thursday morning, WBTV reports.

B&T Learning Center owner Sharon Chambers and her nephew Benny Sloan Jr. were found dead by Chambers’ adult daughter, according to a family member.

Police say they were both shot and killed at the childcare home just after 8 a.m. Thursday. No children were at the residence at the time.

According to police, this shooting was domestic-related and not a random act of violence.

The learning center serves children up to 12 years old and has a 3-star license from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s Division of Child Development and Early Education.

