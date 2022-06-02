Richard L. "Dick" Main, 85, Sulphur Springs passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard L. “Dick” Main, 85, Sulphur Springs passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on November 27, 1936 to Lester and Nettie (Cobb) Main. and graduated from Sackets Harbor High School in 1955. He worked as a skilled hydraulics assembler for Sicard Industries until he retired in 1991.

Dick belonged to the Sackets Harbor Masonic Lodge #135 F&AM for over 60 years and had served as a Past Master. He was a member of the Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Dept. #2 and the Watertown Eagles Aerie #782. He was a member and president of the Sulphur Springs Cemetery Association for over 50 years.

Dick had a passion for bowling. He was a member of American Bowling Congress (ABC) and U. S. Bowling Congress (USBC) for many years. He was an accomplished bowler and had belonged to various men’s leagues, including the Masonic Men’s League. Dick had bowled a perfect 300 game and also a 298 game. He was a Watertown 700 club member and had been inducted into the Watertown 700 Club Hall of Fame. Dick and his life partner, Ann Jane C. Heard, were the only couple to bowl all 49 years as “The Elephants” in the Jungle Co-Ed League. For numerous years, they held positions as league officers and promoted the sport of bowling.

Since 1984 Dick worked tirelessly with Ann Jane in her ceramics business, known as A & D Ceramics. The couple participated in numerous craft shows and enjoyed meeting fellow crafters. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, and traveling to Europe.

He is survived by his life partner, Ann Jane C. Heard. A sister Betty Main and brother William Main also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Sunday, June 5, from 2 - 4 PM. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 6, at 10 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Frank Natale, MSC presiding. Burial in Sulphur Springs Cemetery will follow the mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick’s name may be made to Sulphur Springs Cemetery Assoc., c/o William Main, 1862 County Rt. 66, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

