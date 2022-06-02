Scott J. Warren, 58, of DePauville, NY, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022, surrounded by his family, friends, and colleagues. (Funeral Home)

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Scott J. Warren, 58, of DePauville, NY, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022, surrounded by his family, friends, and colleagues.

He was born on March 24, 1964, in Watertown, NY, son of Raymond and Donna (Daniels) Warren, and he graduated from Watertown High School in 1982.

Following school he entered the US Air Force and he served as a fire protection specialist. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant on August 1, 1988 and he received the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Air Force Training Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award Ribbon with Two Oak Leaf Clusters.

Scott continued his career as a fireman with Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services for 26 years, retiring in 2014. In 2002, he along with his colleagues were honored with the Heroism Award for saving a soldier from the Watertown Caves.

He enjoyed flying RC planes and helicopters and he belonged to numerous clubs, when he was a kid he belonged to the City of Watertown Fire Explorer, he enjoyed fishing and his flight simulator on his computer. Most of all he loved his Fort Drum colleagues who were his extended family during his years of service and who continued to be there after he retired.

Among his survivors are his beloved mother, Donna M. Warren, Brownville, NY; two daughters, Mikayla and Morgan Warren; a brother and sister in law, Kevin R. (Tracy) Warren, DePauville, NY; two nephews and a niece, Casey, Hailey and Andrew Warren; an uncle, Ronald Casler and his fiancé, CJ Jackson, Watertown, NY; two aunts, Carol DeMarse, Watertown, NY and Pat (Paul) Vercellino, TX.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.on Sunday, June 5th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

A prayer service will begin at 9:15 am. Monday, June 6th at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brownville.

Burial with military honors will follow in Brownvillle Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.