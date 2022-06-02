Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Memorial Day, a porch fawn & a dog ready for action

(WWNY) - We start by taking a look at the many Memorial Day submissions.

All around the north country, towns and villages recognized the holiday with parades, gun salutes, and cemetery gravestone decorations.

Taps could also be heard all weekend, including from retired Army band trumpeter Jeffrey Miller. He honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, overlooking Keewaydin State Park.

For many, Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer. That means hitting the water. In Alexandria Bay, this weekend saw the 44th annual blessing of the fleet to keep boaters safe this season.

Farmers markets are also coming back for the summer. Rebecca Wallen sent us a clip from the Carthage market.

Marilyn Lalone and Carolyn Shelmidine had a surprise in Adams. A little fawn decided to visit their porch. Don’t worry, though. They say he hung out for a while, bleated for his mama, and she came to collect him.

Adam and Sawyer Whitney snapped a pic of a little snail enjoying the sun in Smithville.

And Joann Hulbert shared a pic of Lucy the dog, ready for some summer fun.

