STAR Center moves to Samaritan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A medical treatment facility in Watertown is moving to Samaritan Medical Center.

The STAR Center for Symptom Treatment and Relief will close on June 30.

The center, which provides palliative care, will relocate from Washington Street to the Walker Center for Cancer care and be operated by Samaritan.

Anyone with questions can call 315-755-6086.

