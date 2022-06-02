Advertisement

STAR Center moves to Samaritan

Walker Center for Cancer Care
Walker Center for Cancer Care(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A medical treatment facility in Watertown is moving to Samaritan Medical Center.

The STAR Center for Symptom Treatment and Relief will close on June 30.

The center, which provides palliative care, will relocate from Washington Street to the Walker Center for Cancer care and be operated by Samaritan.

Anyone with questions can call 315-755-6086.

