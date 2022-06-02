Advertisement

In wake of Texas massacre, Potsdam schools take another look at safety plans

Emergency vehicles in Uvalde, Texas on the day of the mass shooting.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam Central school district is reevaluating it’s safety plans, following the fatal shooting of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

The school district is reviving a safety committee it already had, to take a look at school procedures and see if there are ways to further enhance what is already being used.

Superintendent Joann Chambers says the district already has a behavioral threat management team that meets weekly to address ongoing threats and discuss what the best course of action is, in case of an emergency.

“If we can identify what the grievance is, why the person is enraged, you know what their gripe is, a lot of times we can resolve at that level before anything bad happens,” Chambers said.

“So I feel really strongly about this work. It’s a commitment on our part but I know we have helped a lot of people in our school community and likely prevented violent incidents from happening,” she said.

Chambers says in the days since the incident in Uvalde, the district has continued to reassure parents on safety protocols and they are have called an “all-district” meeting as well.

