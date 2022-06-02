Advertisement

Watertown Rapids host Trail Blazers in 1st game of season

The Watertown Rapids will have their first game of the season on Thursday.
By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids open their Perfect Game Collegiate League baseball season Thursday night with a home game against Adirondack.

The Rapids held a workout Tuesday night in preparation for the season opener.

The lineup for the first few games will be a work in progress.

One of the players back from last season is former Watertown product Ryan Peters.

A couple of players from Lyme’s baseball team are making the transition to collegiate baseball.

Thursday night’s starter is Adam Drewry of Merryville University of St. Louis. The O’Fallon, Illinois native is ready to take the hill.

Three teammates from Bloomfield College of New Jersey are looking forward to spending the summer in Watertown.

The Watertown Rapids host the Adirondack Trail Blazers, Thursday night, 6:30 p.m. at Toyota Field at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

