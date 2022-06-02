Watertown Rapids host Trail Blazers in 1st game of season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids open their Perfect Game Collegiate League baseball season Thursday night with a home game against Adirondack.

The Rapids held a workout Tuesday night in preparation for the season opener.

The lineup for the first few games will be a work in progress.

One of the players back from last season is former Watertown product Ryan Peters.

A couple of players from Lyme’s baseball team are making the transition to collegiate baseball.

Thursday night’s starter is Adam Drewry of Merryville University of St. Louis. The O’Fallon, Illinois native is ready to take the hill.

Three teammates from Bloomfield College of New Jersey are looking forward to spending the summer in Watertown.

The Watertown Rapids host the Adirondack Trail Blazers, Thursday night, 6:30 p.m. at Toyota Field at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.