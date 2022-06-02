Who owns Copenhagen’s fire trucks? It’s in dispute

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Who owns the fire trucks used in Copenhagen?

The village’s lawyer says the trucks are village property.

But the fire department says, no, the trucks belong to the department.

This dispute comes as the village board considers the future of the fire department, and after critical audits which found safety problems and, separately, money that couldn’t be accounted for.

Copenhagen village attorney Candace Randall says she’s questioning recent transactions at the Department of Motor Vehicles, where replacement titles were issued on three Copenhagen fire trucks.

She worries because the action wasn’t taken by the village, and she believes the fire trucks are village property, paid for by taxpayer money. The fire department disagrees with Randall, saying the equipment belongs to the Copenhagen fire department, which is its own separate entity.

“They are all Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department Inc. vehicles. The only thing we did with DMV was ask for duplicate copies to provide to the village,” said T.J. Williams, fire chief.

Th e Lewis County District Attorney’s office looked into it, but D.A. Leanne Moser told 7 News the elements were not there to move forward with a case.

Nonetheless, attorney Randall says the village is still seeking records of the transactions from the DMV. Randall says it’ll likely take a court order to get the information.

A village board meeting Wednesday night to discuss the future of the fire department saw officials from surrounding towns invited, but the fire department was not.

Williams said he’s always been included, until Wednesday night.

Williams says he wants personal vendettas put aside and wants to work to resolve the issues, soon.

“I mean I have members that have been in 50 years plus, members that have been in 30 years plus, and to have our fire department, you know quote trying to go down the drain and dissolving, it’s kind of heartbreaking,” he said.

Also on the plate for Copenhagen village lawmakers - filling the seat of trustee Gerald Snyder. Snyder resigned - saying lately village board meetings have resulted in an onslaught of verbal abuse toward the fire department.

Mayor Mark Souva says - the village will likely need to appoint someone to fill Snyder’s term.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.