Advertisement

Young boxer from Gouverneur takes big step in career

Young boxer from Gouverneur takes a big step in her career
By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Randi Griffith, one of the boxing twins from Gouverneur, will be traveling this summer, adding to her already impressive resume.

She’ll be showing off her talents internationally in the ring.

Randi Griffith just finished her two-week stay at the USA Boxing selection camp in Colorado Springs.

She earned a spot on the Youth High Performance Team. She’ll be heading to two international venues to compete and represent the U.S.A.

She’s been a part of the sport since an early age. You wonder if being a part of a team that’s represents your country was a realistic goal when she was younger.

Randi Griffith seems to be able to handle all the pressure that comes with this opportunity.

It’s another big step in what is becoming a successful boxing career for Randi Griffith.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Nelson, News Director of WWNY for the last two years and a 20 year veteran of the station,...
After 20 years, Jeff Nelson leaving 7 News
As gas prices across the North Country continue to fluctuate, cost can vary up to 10 cents a...
A state-wide gas tax suspension could see varying prices at the pump
Members of the Watertown city council met Tuesday as they continue work on the budget for the...
Lawmakers continue work on Watertown city budget
The Stewarts store on Washington Street, Watertown, as gas prices dropped Wednesday.
Prices down as gas tax ‘holiday’ begins
Village of Copenhagen
Copenhagen board meets over fire department

Latest News

The Watertown Rapids are getting ready for their first game of the season on Thursday.
Watertown Rapids host Trail Blazers in 1st game of season
Rapids ready to begin season
Young boxer from Gouverneur takes big step in career
Can-Am driver spotlight: Frank Mackin
Can-Am driver spotlight: Frank Mackin