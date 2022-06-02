Young boxer from Gouverneur takes big step in career

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Randi Griffith, one of the boxing twins from Gouverneur, will be traveling this summer, adding to her already impressive resume.

She’ll be showing off her talents internationally in the ring.

Randi Griffith just finished her two-week stay at the USA Boxing selection camp in Colorado Springs.

She earned a spot on the Youth High Performance Team. She’ll be heading to two international venues to compete and represent the U.S.A.

She’s been a part of the sport since an early age. You wonder if being a part of a team that’s represents your country was a realistic goal when she was younger.

Randi Griffith seems to be able to handle all the pressure that comes with this opportunity.

It’s another big step in what is becoming a successful boxing career for Randi Griffith.

