Athlete of the Week: Marena Grenier

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a softball player from Thousand Islands who has concluded another successful season. Her ability at pitching earning her this week’s title.

Marena Grenier compiled an impressive 9-3 mark this season, recording 154 strikeouts and posting a 2.08 ERA.

Over 2 seasons, she has put up 13 wins, 226 strikeouts and a 1.94 ERA.

She also participated in volleyball and swimming, is a member of the National Honor Society, President of Students Against Drunk Driving and a member of the select choir.

She’s the total student athlete and she’s only a junior.

Marena is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for June 3, 2022.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

