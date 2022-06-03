‘Book Blast’ helps kids build home libraries

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Students at Antwerp and Theresa primary schools are taking part in what’s called a Book Blast for students to stock up on books at home.

It’s the schools’ first year participating in the program, in which students raised money to build a book collection.

Each student received at least one book for participating, but students could get up to 10 books based on how much they raised.

Jessica Sines, the schools’ library media specialist, says this was a program the schools couldn’t miss.

“They can get books in the library all year,” she said, “but then when they get home for the summertime and they don’t have the proper books for their reading level, that’s what’s important. So building a home library each year and allowing them to have books at their fingertips the whole time, even when they’re not in school.”

School officials say they will be participating in the Book Blast program again next year.

