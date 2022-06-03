Advertisement

Clayton nominated for a top travel destination award

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Clayton is a top travel destination choice for some.

The Riverfront community has been nominated in USA Today’s 2022 10 Best Reader’s Choice Travel Awards.

Clayton being selected as a contender for Best Small Town Cultural Scene.

Clayton Chamber of Commerce officials say this could be because of the attractions like shops and restaurants and the Harbor Hotel.

“We’ve had a lot of development and improvements over the last couple of years , and we’re starting to just get the fruits from all that everybody has put in, to grow Clayton into what we have here today,” said Clayton Chamber of Commerce Market Coordinator Mike Hooson.

You can vote for Clayton online and voting is open until Monday. We’ll see if Clayton makes the top 10.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Burns, former Jefferson County Sheriff.
John Burns, former Jefferson County Sheriff, dead at 62
Blakely Houle
Jurors seated in manslaughter trial of Massena man
Jeff Nelson, News Director of WWNY for the last two years and a 20 year veteran of the station,...
After 20 years, Jeff Nelson leaving 7 News
A trustee for the Copenhagen Village Board resigned over the weekend, amid controversy with the...
Copenhagen trustee resigns, board meets amid fire department controversy
The new commander of the 10th Mountain Division, Major General Gregory Anderson.
Major General Gregory Anderson to lead 10th Mountain Division

Latest News

New York State is about to get tougher gun laws
North Country realtors say homes are flying off the market
Clayton nominated for a top travel destination award
Hillary lawsuit against Potsdam starts Monday
Paddock Arcade sold in $4.5 million, 4 building deal to Jake Johnson