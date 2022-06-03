Clayton nominated for a top travel destination award

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Clayton is a top travel destination choice for some.

The Riverfront community has been nominated in USA Today’s 2022 10 Best Reader’s Choice Travel Awards.

Clayton being selected as a contender for Best Small Town Cultural Scene.

Clayton Chamber of Commerce officials say this could be because of the attractions like shops and restaurants and the Harbor Hotel.

“We’ve had a lot of development and improvements over the last couple of years , and we’re starting to just get the fruits from all that everybody has put in, to grow Clayton into what we have here today,” said Clayton Chamber of Commerce Market Coordinator Mike Hooson.

You can vote for Clayton online and voting is open until Monday. We’ll see if Clayton makes the top 10.

