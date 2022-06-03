Advertisement

Fort Drum FMWR to hold hiring event next week

Fort Drum FMWR hiring event
By 7 News Staff
Jun. 3, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum FMWR (Family Morale, Welfare, and Recreation) is hiring for child and youth services.

Jorden Brown explained what the jobs are and how to apply.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

There’s a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 7, at the Fort Drum Youth Center at 10788 Chapel Drive.

Anyone applying has to create a profile at usajobs.gov. That’s where people can also pre-apply for positions they’re interested in.

Applicants should show up to the event with transcripts, resumes, government identification, and Social Security cards.

You can call 315-772-6715 to find out more.

