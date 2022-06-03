General Brown Days kicks off

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) -The food, games and rides just got started in Brownville for General Brown Days.

Earlier in the day Friday, the craft fair opened up at the Brown Mansion.

General Brown Days raises money that goes to support local youth programs. Since 2015, it has given out $18,000 to local high school bands, boy scouts, girl scouts and the Dexter Pop Warner Football and cheerleading teams. This is the first year back since COVID, and organizers are ready.

“It feels good to be back. Everyone has been kind of cooped up for a couple years here waiting for a good reason to get out. We have a good weather forecast for the weekend here and we’re hoping that every body sees the nice weather and comes out and has some fun,” said organizer Dan Connor.

On Saturday, the General Brown Weekend Parade will take place at 7 PM and a fireworks show at dusk. Sunday you can catch the soap box race at 1 PM.

