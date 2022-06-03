Advertisement

General Brown Days kicks off

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) -The food, games and rides just got started in Brownville for General Brown Days.

Earlier in the day Friday, the craft fair opened up at the Brown Mansion.

General Brown Days raises money that goes to support local youth programs. Since 2015, it has given out $18,000 to local high school bands, boy scouts, girl scouts and the Dexter Pop Warner Football and cheerleading teams. This is the first year back since COVID, and organizers are ready.

“It feels good to be back. Everyone has been kind of cooped up for a couple years here waiting for a good reason to get out. We have a good weather forecast for the weekend here and we’re hoping that every body sees the nice weather and comes out and has some fun,” said organizer Dan Connor.

On Saturday, the General Brown Weekend Parade will take place at 7 PM and a fireworks show at dusk. Sunday you can catch the soap box race at 1 PM.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Burns, former Jefferson County Sheriff.
John Burns, former Jefferson County Sheriff, dead at 62
Blakely Houle
Jurors seated in manslaughter trial of Massena man
Jeff Nelson, News Director of WWNY for the last two years and a 20 year veteran of the station,...
After 20 years, Jeff Nelson leaving 7 News
A trustee for the Copenhagen Village Board resigned over the weekend, amid controversy with the...
Copenhagen trustee resigns, board meets amid fire department controversy
The new commander of the 10th Mountain Division, Major General Gregory Anderson.
Major General Gregory Anderson to lead 10th Mountain Division

Latest News

New York State is about to get tougher gun laws
North Country realtors say homes are flying off the market
Clayton nominated for a top travel destination award
Hillary lawsuit against Potsdam starts Monday
Paddock Arcade sold in $4.5 million, 4 building deal to Jake Johnson