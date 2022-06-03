Happy 100th Birthday Judy Garland
The Wizard of Oz Back on the Big Screen
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
In celebration of what would have been Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, join fans across the county for a special showing of The Wizard of Oz - featuring a rarely seen extended musical number!
In this classic musical fantasy, Judy Garland stars as Dorothy Gale, a young Kansas farm girl who dreams of a land “somewhere over the rainbow.” Dorothy’s dream comes true when she, her dog Toto, and her family’s house are transported by a tornado to a bright and magical world unlike anything she has seen before. Unfortunately, she makes a mortal enemy of a wicked witch when the house falls on the hag’s sister. Now, befriended by a scarecrow without a brain, a tin man with no heart and a cowardly lion--and protected by a pair of enchanted ruby slippers--Dorothy sets off along a yellow brick road for the Emerald City to beseech the all-powerful Wizard of Oz for his help to return home.
A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema - Salmon Run Mall
Sunday June 5 at 3:00 and 7:00 PM
Monday June 6 at 3:00 and 7:00 PM
