Happy 100th Birthday Judy Garland

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

In celebration of what would have been Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, join fans across the county for a special showing of The Wizard of Oz - featuring a rarely seen extended musical number!

In this classic musical fantasy, Judy Garland stars as Dorothy Gale, a young Kansas farm girl who dreams of a land “somewhere over the rainbow.” Dorothy’s dream comes true when she, her dog Toto, and her family’s house are transported by a tornado to a bright and magical world unlike anything she has seen before. Unfortunately, she makes a mortal enemy of a wicked witch when the house falls on the hag’s sister. Now, befriended by a scarecrow without a brain, a tin man with no heart and a cowardly lion--and protected by a pair of enchanted ruby slippers--Dorothy sets off along a yellow brick road for the Emerald City to beseech the all-powerful Wizard of Oz for his help to return home.

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema - Salmon Run Mall

Sunday June 5 at 3:00 and 7:00 PM

Monday June 6 at 3:00 and 7:00 PM

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.