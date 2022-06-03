High gas prices on the water don’t stop boaters from heading out

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Boats are out in the bay, but first people need to make one stop: to pump gas.

Some boaters are paying nearly 7 bucks a gallon at the dock.

“Even though our gas is at 6.89 a gallon, it has not stopped the boaters from enjoying what they do,” said JP’s Marine Owner Jim Stewart.

Stewart says boaters are cutting expenses in other lifestyle activities.

Pam Stewart, co-owner of the marina, says some pack picnics to save some money for gas.

“We sell on an average of 10,000 gallons of gas every two days, so we sell quite a bit of gas,” said Jim Stewart.

The Marina owners say some people find their gas prices on the cheap side, saying people travel from Canada to their dock for a lower price per gallon.

Stewart says boaters have developed strategies to cope with gas prices.

He says not all fill up their tank and that some are using a cheaper fuel, which is not good.

“It creates Methlyene blue ethanol which will eat your tanks and cause lots of damage, so you can’t use cheap fuel on a gas engine,” said Heinz Wahl, Co-Owner of French Creek Marina.

Wahl says this cheaper option can not only damage your engine, but also the environment. Larger boats like the ones used for Uncle Sam’s Boat Tours are also feeling the hit.

“Definitely a lot more expensive than it was last year , probably double if not a little more than that. We just took a delivery the other day and it probably jumped 30-40 cents just from last week to this week,” said Uncle Sam’s Boat Tours Manager Ethan Thompson.

It looks to be an expensive Summer on the water.

