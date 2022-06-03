Advertisement

Highlights & scores: Watertown Rapids kick off season

By Rob Krone
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Summer baseball kicked off at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds Thursday night.

The Watertown Rapids opened up their Perfect Game Collegiate League baseball campaign at Toyota Field.

An announced crowd of 1,001 was on hand for opening night as the Rapids hosted Boonville.

Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith and Fort Drum commander Maj, Gen. Milford Beagle both threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

Watertown starter Adam Drewry starts out strong, striking out two in the top of the first inning.

Boonville starter Derek Sotolongo also looks sharp early, getting Ellis Schwartz looking.

The Rapids get on the board in the bottom of the third inning when Elvis Lopez flies out to deep left center field. On the play, Chris Walker tags and scores all the way from 2nd base. The Rapids are in front 1-0.

Boonville ties it in the top of the sixth inning when Giovanni Calamia grounds to short. The ball is bobbled, allowing Lane Gay to score and tying the game at 1.

Lopez would hit a 3-run homerun as Watertown beats Boonville 7-1

Thursday’s local scores

Girls’ state Class C lacrosse regional semifinals

Fulton 20, Canton 7

Girls’ state Class D lacrosse regional semifinal

Skaneateles 14, Salmon River 3

State Class B baseball regional semifinal

Peru 7, Salmon River 0

State Class A softball regional semifinal

Troy 16, Massena 1

State Class C softball regional semifinal

Norwood-Norfolk 6, Ausable Valley 5

