Advertisement

Hillary lawsuit against Potsdam starts Monday

Nick Hillary
Nick Hillary(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - More than a decade after he was first detained by Potsdam village police, Nick Hillary is about to have his day in court.

Hillary’s lawsuit against the village, two current officers and a former police chief goes to trial in an Albany courtroom Monday.

Jury selection is set to begin at 9:30 AM, before federal judge Gary Sharpe.

Hillary claims Potsdam police violated his civil rights, as they singled him out right from the start as the only suspect in the death of 12 year old Garrett Phillips.

Hillary, a Black man who was Clarkson University’s soccer coach at the time, had been in a romantic relationship with Phillips’ mother.

Hillary was found not guilty of killing Phillips in 2016, after a dramatic trial before a judge in St. Lawrence County Court.

Hillary’s lawsuit against the village has been making its way through the courts for years, and Judge Sharpe ruled Friday that the only claims left for a jury to consider are false imprisonment, a claim regarding police seizing Hillary’s cell phone without a warrant, and whether the village can be held accountable for the officers’ actions.

Phillips was found dead on the evening of October 24, 2011.

By the next day, police had Hillary as their suspect, and the day after that ordered him to the police station, refused to let him leave and made him strip all his clothes off - they then photographed him in the nude.

His cell phone was seized, although police didn’t get a warrant for it until two days later.

Ultimately, police turned up no physical evidence to connect Hillary to the crime, nor witnesses, nor confessions, though the village’s lawyers are now seeking permission to present DNA evidence which wasn’t allowed at Hillary’s murder trial.

The investigation of the case and Hillary’s arrest raised questions of race and justice in the north country, especially since - as North Country Public Radio points out - police did not detain another ex-boyfriend of Phillips’ mother, a former sheriff’s deputy.

The murder of Garrett Phillips has never been solved.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Burns, former Jefferson County Sheriff.
John Burns, former Jefferson County Sheriff, dead at 62
Blakely Houle
Jurors seated in manslaughter trial of Massena man
Jeff Nelson, News Director of WWNY for the last two years and a 20 year veteran of the station,...
After 20 years, Jeff Nelson leaving 7 News
A trustee for the Copenhagen Village Board resigned over the weekend, amid controversy with the...
Copenhagen trustee resigns, board meets amid fire department controversy
The new commander of the 10th Mountain Division, Major General Gregory Anderson.
Major General Gregory Anderson to lead 10th Mountain Division

Latest News

Rhonda's FooteWorks recital
Rhonda FooteWorks dance recital this weekend
Rhonda's FooteWorks recital
Rhonda's FooteWorks recital
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Panzanella
Fort Drum FMWR hiring event
Fort Drum FMWR to hold hiring event next week