Advertisement

Himalayan salt wall: Restaurant guests are encouraged to lick the walls while dining

A restaurant in Arizona said it's fine for guests to lick the walls when dining or having a drink. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CNN) - Patrons at a restaurant in Arizona are welcome to lick the walls while they dine.

The Mission restaurant is gaining attention in Old Town Scottsdale after its owners said guests could lick the walls while enjoying their food or a drink, as the walls are made of Himalayan rock salt.

Representatives with the trendy dining spot said the head chef brought the rocks in to add to the overall ambiance and help customers with their tequila shots.

Himalayan rock salt has natural sanitary properties, but restaurant staff said they regularly wipe them down.

According to the restaurant, the walls have already seen a lot of action.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Burns, former Jefferson County Sheriff.
John Burns, former Jefferson County Sheriff, dead at 62
Blakely Houle
Jurors seated in manslaughter trial of Massena man
Jeff Nelson, News Director of WWNY for the last two years and a 20 year veteran of the station,...
After 20 years, Jeff Nelson leaving 7 News
A trustee for the Copenhagen Village Board resigned over the weekend, amid controversy with the...
Copenhagen trustee resigns, board meets amid fire department controversy
The new commander of the 10th Mountain Division, Major General Gregory Anderson.
Major General Gregory Anderson to lead 10th Mountain Division

Latest News

FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the...
‘I almost died,’ Fetterman says as Senate campaign heats up
Arizona Mission restaurant salt lick wall