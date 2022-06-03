Advertisement

JCC announces new Administrator in Charge: Dr. Dan Dupee

There’s a new leader at Jefferson Community College.
There's a new leader at Jefferson Community College.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new leader at Jefferson Community College.

Dr. Dan Dupee was named Administrator in Charge at the board of trustees meeting earlier this week.

Dupee has been, and is still, Executive Vice President of the college. Dupee becomes Administrator in Charge as Dr. Ty Stone prepares to leave.

Stone is moving to Tennessee to become President at Cleveland State Community College.

