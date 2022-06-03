Advertisement

Jim Boeheim: fishing for the big one

Catching up with the coach
By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 3, 2022
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - College basketball coaches try to fit in different activities during the off season. For Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, it’s coming up to the Henderson Harbor area for a day on the water.

It was a good time to catch up with the coach.

Colleen’s Cherry Tree on Route 3 in Henderson features a shrine to Syracuse basketball, a good place to interview the Orange coach.

The coach was out on a fishing excursion courtesy of Moby Dick Charters.

Fishing for recruits is impressive for Syracuse with the Orange ranked 14th in the country. Guards Judah Mintz and Justin Taylor along with forward Chris Bunch are leading the way.

With name, image and likeness, and the transfer portal, putting a team together certainly tests a program.

It was a special year as Boeheim had a chance to coach both sons, Buddy and Jimmy.

Jim Boeheim, still looking to catch the big one. In this case, another NCAA championship.

