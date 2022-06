TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Power went out Friday morning for only for a few in the Town of Adams.

Why?

A manure truck apparently didn’t have all of its equipment strapped down when a pipe swung out and caught a power pole.

The pole needed fixing.

Only 17 customers were without power. It was restored fairly quickly by National Grid.

