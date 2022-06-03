Nell Lee Mantle, 93, of Brasher Falls

The family of Nell Lee Mantle, of County Route 53 in Brasher Falls, are sadden to report her peaceful passing early Thursday Morning (June 2, 2022) at the North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, she was 93 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

Upon her wishes, there will be not public calling hours or funeral services. There will be a Celebration of Life at their convenience at a later date.

Lee was born to the late Lucian B. and Nellie M. (Trail) King on December 4, 1928 in Brownsville, TN.

She attended schools in Brownsville and later graduated from Brownsville High School. She soon met and was married to her loving husband, Malcolm “Mac” M. Mantle on November 13, 1951 in New Bern, NC. Lee and her husband soon relocated to the North Country 21 years ago and settled into Brasher Falls Community. He predeceased Lee on May 1, 2013.

Lee loved to tend to her flowers and her dogs “Charlie” and “Daisy”. Lee will be remembered for her world’s best BLT sandwiches and her ability to play a mean game of poker.

She is survived by her loving children Carol and her husband David Kosulandich of Gouverneur, NY, her daughter Judy Cottrell of Orange, CA, her son, Les and his wife Noreen Mantle of Garden Grove, CA. her beloved six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lee was predeceased by her siblings; Mary Smith, Evelyn Morton, William “Bill” King and Joseph King.

