New York State is about to get tougher gun laws

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York’s already tough gun laws are about to get tougher and the governor says the rest of the nation should pay attention.

New York State Legislature pushed through new restrictions on firearms as it wrapped up its session Thursday night.

So what did lawmakers do?

They banned anyone under the age of 21 from buying a semi-automatic rifle, like those used in the Buffalo and Texas mass killings.

They also banned body armor sales to civilians. The shooters in Texas and Buffalo were both wearing body armor.

They’re also requiring new guns sold in New York to be ‘micro-stamped.’ It’s a technology that can help trace bullets to a particular weapon.

Governor Hochul is ready to sign all the new laws into law:

“In New York, we will lead, but the rest of the states shame on you if you don’t. This is a moment of reckoning. History and ultimately God will judge all of us, on how we responded to this crisis,” said Hochul.

Look for legal challenges to the new laws as soon as they take effect.

