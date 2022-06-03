Advertisement

New York State is about to get tougher gun laws

New York’s already tough gun laws are about to get tougher and the governor says the rest of...
New York’s already tough gun laws are about to get tougher and the governor says the rest of the nation should pay attention.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York’s already tough gun laws are about to get tougher and the governor says the rest of the nation should pay attention.

New York State Legislature pushed through new restrictions on firearms as it wrapped up its session Thursday night.

So what did lawmakers do?

They banned anyone under the age of 21 from buying a semi-automatic rifle, like those used in the Buffalo and Texas mass killings.

They also banned body armor sales to civilians. The shooters in Texas and Buffalo were both wearing body armor.

They’re also requiring new guns sold in New York to be ‘micro-stamped.’ It’s a technology that can help trace bullets to a particular weapon.

Governor Hochul is ready to sign all the new laws into law:

“In New York, we will lead, but the rest of the states shame on you if you don’t. This is a moment of reckoning. History and ultimately God will judge all of us, on how we responded to this crisis,” said Hochul.

Look for legal challenges to the new laws as soon as they take effect.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Burns, former Jefferson County Sheriff.
John Burns, former Jefferson County Sheriff, dead at 62
Blakely Houle
Jurors seated in manslaughter trial of Massena man
Jeff Nelson, News Director of WWNY for the last two years and a 20 year veteran of the station,...
After 20 years, Jeff Nelson leaving 7 News
A trustee for the Copenhagen Village Board resigned over the weekend, amid controversy with the...
Copenhagen trustee resigns, board meets amid fire department controversy
The new commander of the 10th Mountain Division, Major General Gregory Anderson.
Major General Gregory Anderson to lead 10th Mountain Division

Latest News

Four downtown Watertown buildings, all in a row, have sold. Among them: the iconic Paddock...
Paddock Arcade sold in $4.5 million, 4 building deal to Jake Johnson
This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to the year 2000 where Carthage was building a new...
Blast from the Past: Constructing a Carthage playground designed by kids
This has become much of Lorie O’Brien’s life for the past few years, taking houses off the...
North Country realtors say homes are flying off the market
Power went out Friday morning for only for a few in the Town of Adams.
Manure truck causes power outage in the Town of Adams