NY passes bill raising age to buy, own semi-automatic rifles

The Senate Chamber is pictured during a legislative session at the state Capitol on the last scheduled day of the 2022 legislative session, Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Albany, N.Y.(Hans Pennink | AP / Hans Pennick)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s legislature has voted to ban anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle.

The legislation is a major change to state firearm laws. It was passed Thursday, less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.

Other new legislation will restrict civilian purchases of bullet-resistant armor, which was worn by the killer in Buffalo.

Bills would also require new guns to be equipped with microstamping technology that can help law enforcement investigators trace bullets to particular firearms.

Legal fights over the legislation are expected.

