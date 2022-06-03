Olive Paddock: A lasting legacy

If you live in or around the city of Watertown, you’ve probably heard of the Paddock family. Emily Griffin introduces us to one notable member, Olive Paddock, who passed away 100 years ago.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Paddock Family has been instrumental in the development of Watertown. Most know their legacy through the Paddock Arcade, but Olive Paddock... holds a tight grip on the history of the entire county.

“Olive Amilia Wheeler was born in 1935 here in Watertown,” said Toni Engleman from the Jefferson County Historical Society. “She married Edwin Paddock, who was a prominent businessman and banker. Olive was a lover of plants and animals. She had her own greenhouse out the side of the house. She raised all sorts of exotic plants and flowers. Olive ran the first sewing school in Watertown. She ran that sewing school for 23 years out of the Paddock Arcade.”

Olive was known for being a happy ang generous soul. In a time when most people didn’t smile for pictures, she was always seen grinning.

“We think that Olive was very civic minded because in her will she also gave a lot of money to other charitable organizations such as the traveling nurses association, the Jefferson County orphans asylum,” Engleman said.

And perhaps her longest-lasting contribution to the area? Donating her mansion to the Jefferson County Historical Society.

“The Jefferson County Historical Society was founded in 1886,” Engleman saId. “When it was founded, it didn’t have a home, it met in people’s houses. In 1903 when the library was built, Flower Memorial Library, it was generous enough to give the society a room in the library to meet and house artifacts. Unfortunately, it wasn’t long before it outgrew that room. So Olive, upon her death in 1922, bequeathed the mansion and its grounds to be used as a museum and a public park.”

The historical society has preserved the mansion and all of its artifacts, some say under the watchful eye of Olive herself.

“There are stories that Olive still keeps an eye on the place,” Engleman said. “People say they’ve seen her on the 13th stair coming down in a green dress.”

But in death, as in life, she’s a kindred spirit. And the historical society will repay her this weekend.

“On June 5 we’re going to commemorate the 100th year of passing by going out to Brookside Cemetery and sprucing up the plot a little bit,” Engleman said. “Some volunteers donated some urns so we’re going to put out flowers and spruce up the place. The Paddocks have left so much to this city. They have the Paddock Arcade, which is still in business, they have this beautiful mansion, and we just want to make sure we’re doing right by the family.”

Olive and Edwin never had children, but their legacy lives on with every artifact and visitor to come through her home.

