Paddock Arcade sold in $4.5 million, 4 building deal to Jake Johnson

Four downtown Watertown buildings, all in a row, have sold. Among them: the iconic Paddock...
Four downtown Watertown buildings, all in a row, have sold. Among them: the iconic Paddock Arcade.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four downtown Watertown buildings, all in a row, have sold. Among them: the iconic Paddock Arcade. The buyer: Jake Johnson Properties.

The transaction is worth $4.5 million and includes the Key Bank building, the Barton Lajudice Building, the next door law offices of Robert Slye and then the Paddock.

Johnson bought the buildings from DGM Coon and Company run by Don Coon.

Speaking with Johnson, he singled out the Paddock saying the covered mall will get new life downstairs and the apartments upstairs will get full renovations.

It’s all to improve quality of life on Public Square.

“I think downtown is better than its ever been right now. Look around, there’s been many improvements made - Like Spokes and the Crystal’s renovated. A lot of the buildings we own, we’ve put money into and renovated. And we’ve seen a lot of new businesses and a lot of new interest in the downtown area. So, you know, we’re very excited about it,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

