Rhonda FooteWorks dance recital this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a dance recital this weekend to raise money to help two Rhonda’s FooteWorks students pay for college.

Owner Rhonda Foote and Vera Blackford, one of the dance studio’s two seniors, talked about Recital ‘22 on 7 News At Noon.

Watch the video above for their interview.

The recital is Saturday, June 4 in the Immaculate Heart high school auditorium.

All the studio’s students will perform at 11 a.m. Company dancers will be showcased at 7 p.m.

Donations will be accepted at the door.

You can go to rhondasfooteworks.com or visit the dance studio’s Facebook page.

