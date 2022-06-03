Ruth J. “Sue” Wilkerson, 73, of Carthage and formerly of Watertown

Ruth J. “Sue” Wilkerson, 73, formerly of Watertown, passed away Tuesday evening, May 31, 2022 at Carthage Center, where she has resided for the past year. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Ruth J. “Sue” Wilkerson, 73, formerly of Watertown, passed away Tuesday evening, May 31, 2022 at Carthage Center, where she has resided for the past year.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Myron Roggie officiating. Burial will follow in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Calling hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Naumburg Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 124, Castorland, NY 13620

Sue is survived by her daughter, Tamara Wilkerson of Waunakee, WI; and one cherished grandson, Michael Joseph Megerell; two brothers, Richard Steria and his companion, Barbara Page of Hinsdale, NH, Ronald and Patricia Steria of Lowville; a sister and brother-in-law, Rose and Edward Carpenter of Dexter, two sisters-in-law, Patricia Steria of Boonville and Laurie Steria of Glenfield; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by three brothers, Ralph Steria, Randall J. Steria, and Robert J. Steria, Sr.

Sue was born on May 12, 1949 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Harold J. and Doris M. Roggie Steria. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1967. She worked for 17 years for Roadway Express and for 21 years for UPS, retiring as West Coast Regional Manager in 2013.

Sue loved to travel, visiting Russia with her church group; Scotland, Prague, Austria, England and Czechoslovakia. She also loved cooking.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

