Seasonably cool for a few days
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WWNY) - We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for the morning and mostly sunny skies this afternoon.
There’s a 20% chance of rain, so some places could see a short blast.
Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s.
It stays seasonably cool for the weekend.
It will be sunny and in the mid-60s on Saturday.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 70.
It will be partly sunny Monday with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s.
Highs will be in the low 70s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, and partly sunny with a chance of rain on Thursday.
