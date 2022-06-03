Seasonably cool for a few days

(WWNY) - We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for the morning and mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

There’s a 20% chance of rain, so some places could see a short blast.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

It stays seasonably cool for the weekend.

It will be sunny and in the mid-60s on Saturday.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 70.

It will be partly sunny Monday with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s.

Highs will be in the low 70s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, and partly sunny with a chance of rain on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.