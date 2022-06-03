Advertisement

TV Dinner: Panzanella

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning shares a dish that invites flexibility and creativity.

It’s called panzanella and it’s an entrée salad that hails from the Tuscan region of Italy.

You start by putting dressing in a large bowl – there’s a simple vinaigrette recipe below or you can use your favorite.

Then add croutons. You can make your own with cubed stale bread brushed with olive oil and baked in a 350-degree oven until they’re crunchy. After that you add bite-sized tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and red bell peppers. Toss together and let rest for 10-15 minutes.

Add to bowls or plates with a bed of lettuce and top with such ingredients as chickpeas, cooked bacon or ham, and olives – or whatever you like.

Vinaigrette

- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

- Pinch of red pepper flakes

- Salt & pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients together.

