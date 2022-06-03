Advertisement

Van C. Peets, 57, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Van C. Peets, age 57, of Potsdam passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his residence in the town of Potsdam.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at garnerfh.com for the Peets family. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Graveside services for Van will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, NY at a date and time yet to be determined.

Van is survived by his companion Heather Searles; brothers Jeff (Eileen) Peets of Wailsburg, WA, Frederick Lee (Linda) Peets of Norwood, NY, Stephen (Tracy) Peets of Rochester, NY, Robert (Susan) Peets of Lighthouse Point, FL and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents Frederick and Edith Peets; infant brother Phillip and a brother Martin.

Van was born October 14, 1964 in Massena, NY to the late Frederick Peets and Edith McGinley. He was a 1984 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. He worked for the Village of Potsdam Public Works Department for 30 years until his retirement in 2020.

Van was an avid Nascar, New York Mets and Buffalo Bills fan. He enjoyed camping, golfing and playing softball. He was a member of the Potsdam Elks Lodge, the Moose Lodge and the Sons of the American Legion.

