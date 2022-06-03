Advertisement

Wayne A. Morgan, 88, of Redwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Wayne A. Morgan, 88, of Limestone Road, passed away early Thursday morning at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

He was born October 29, 1933 in Raymondville, NY, son of Clyde and Ruby Matson Morgan. He graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central High School. A marriage to Ann Laramy ended in divorce. His second wife, Barbara Miner, predeceased him.

Wayne worked his entire career as a union electrician, most notably for E.D. Young in Watertown, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the IBEW Local 910 for over 65 years. He enjoyed gardening, music and watching wildlife.

He is survived by three sons, Daren (Beverly) Morgan, Theresa, NY, W. Jeff Morgan, Frankfort, NY and Timothy S. Morgan and his companion, Kari Moon, Talkeetna, AK, a daughter, Martha (Bruce) Slimskey, Woodbourne, NY, three stepchildren, Michael Miner, Randy Miner, and Beverly Miner Smith, two brothers, David (Judy) Morgan, Hannawa Falls, NY, Richard (Debbie) Morgan, Norwood, NY and a sister, Carol Gardner, Tallahassee, FL, 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. A brother Robert, a sister Dorothy Kersey and infant son Phillip Scott also predeceased him.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a time to be announced.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

