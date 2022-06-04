Advertisement

Clayton quilt show brings a community together for the first time since 2018

The North Country Quilt Guild is holding its Quilt Show at Cerow Recreation Park Arena this...
The North Country Quilt Guild is holding its Quilt Show at Cerow Recreation Park Arena this weekend.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) -This weekend, a quilt show stitches the North Country together.

The North Country Quilt Guild is holding its Quilt Show at Cerow Recreation Park Arena this weekend.

Quilters from Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, and Oswego counties participated.

They hold the show every other year, but the 2020 show was cancelled due to COVID, so this was the first show since 2018. Organizers say there were more than 300 quilts on display, which is a little more than usual.

“It’s just nice being back in the public, having people come and see all of our quilts and being able to display them. Some people have quilts in the show that were supposed to be displayed in 2020, so now, you know, they have an even greater stash to show,” said Mary Knight, Vice President of the North Country Quilt Guild.

Knight says there is a silent auction on one of the quilts. The proceeds will benefit the Breast Cancer Fund of Gouverneur. Sunday is the final day of the quilt show and it runs from 10 AM - 4 PM.

