WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through later tonight, setting the area up for a cool day tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the 50′s.

Saturday will be mainly sunny, with some extra clouds along the St. Lawrence River. There may be an afternoon shower north. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60′s.

Sunday will be sunny with highs around 70.

