Drive-thru event collects hazardous waste on Town of Pamelia

A drive-thru event in Jefferson County helped people get rid of hazardous waste.
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A drive-thru event in Jefferson County helped people get rid of hazardous waste.

Hundreds of people showed up Saturday morning.

Jefferson County officials collected items such as fluorescent light tubes, oil based paints, and aerosol cans. County Highway Superintendent Jim Lawrence says the most dropped off item this year was latex paint. Lawrence says getting rid of household hazardous waste is good for the environment.

“This is very important for the environment. It keeps it out of the landfill and it’s a service provided to the public here, and what we are seeing oil based paint and this is the first year that we are taking latex paint along with, and all the chemicals we use for everyday cleaning and household supplies,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence says they will do this again next year.

