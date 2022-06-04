Esther B. Gushea, 95, of Rensselaer Falls

Mrs. Gushea passed away at her home on Friday June 3, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Esther B. Gushea, age 95 of Rensselaer Falls, NY will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday (June 7, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Nichols and Rev. Linda Foody co-officiating. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.

Calling hours will be held on Monday from 3:00 to 5:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mrs. Gushea passed away at her home on Friday June 3, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving are her children Marie McDougall of Kerrville, TX, James (Velma) Gushea and Charles (Susan) Gushea both of Rensselaer Falls; grandchildren Jill (Dave) Diaz, Lance (Lori) McDougall, Dustin (Leah) Gushea, Mollie (Logan) Ladouceur, Logan (Ashley) Gushea & Stacy Gushea & her fiancee’ Rob Jones; great-grandchildren Micaela (Bodi) Ward, Josiah McDougall & his fiancée Cayle Eckles, Brenden Diaz, and Claire Diaz, Claire Gushea and Natalie Gushea, Mazden Ladouceur and Remington Ladouceur, Raelynn Gushea, Alexander Gushea and Joseph Gushea; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

Esther was predeceased by her parents Newell & Cornelia Beatty; her husband V. Leroy Gushea; and her sister Eleanor Kribs.

Esther was born on October 6, 1926 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Newell & Cornelia (Howland) Beatty. She graduated high school in 1944, and was married to V. Leroy Gushea on September 6, 1947 at the Heuvelton Methodist Church. During her career she worked for G.L.F., Agway, Cedar’s Nursing Home, and later for the Rensselaer Falls Clerk & Treasurers office where she retired from at the age of 90.

She was a member of the Rensselaer Falls Historical Society and the Heuvelton Methodist Church. She was passionate about serving the village of Rensselaer

Falls and enjoyed attending Rensselaer Fall Bingo. She was happiest sitting on her front porch, and playing solitaire in her favorite chair. She loved cats with all her heart and loved attending church on Sunday mornings. She was lucky to have several great years with her amazing caretaker and friend, Mellisa McLear. Memorial contributions can be made to the SPCA or the Rensselaer Falls Fire & Rescue. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

