ICH students clean up Thompson Park

It was a beautiful Saturday, and more than 20 students from Watertown's Immaculate Heart...
It was a beautiful Saturday, and more than 20 students from Watertown's Immaculate Heart Central pitched in to improve Thompson Park.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a beautiful Saturday, and more than 20 students from Watertown’s Immaculate Heart Central pitched in to improve Thompson Park.

As part of the school’s Faith Community Service, the students cleaned up some recently expanded trails and laid down wood chips as a trail base.

IHC students are involved in several community-based volunteer activities throughout the school year.

