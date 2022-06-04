Advertisement

Kenneth R. LaShomb, 82, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth R. LaShomb, age 82, passed away on Thursday April 28, 2022 at Upstate Medical in Syracuse, NY after a brief illness. As per the family’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services.

A graveside service with full Military Honors will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Brasher Falls on Saturday June 11, at 11:00 A.M.

Ken was born on September 2, 1939 in Potsdam, NY the son of Robert and Marie (Derouchie) LaShomb. After graduating from Norwood-Norfolk in 1957, Kenneth entered the U.S. Army from 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1964. Upon discharged he began working in New Hampshire for a few years and then went to work at ALCOA as an electrician and retired in 2000. He was first married to Helen McDonald in Massena and they had four children. The marriage ended in divorce. He later married Julia LaRue Shorette in April 1993, she predeceased him on July 31, 2021. Kenneth was a member of the Massena American Legion Post No. 79 and the Massena V.F.W Post No. 1143.

He is survived by his children; Mark of Texas, Carol of Massena; Ronald of CA; and Kevin of Massena, a step-daughter Diane LaLonde of Hogansburg, NY; his sisters, Ann Orton of Chase Mills; two brothers, Dale LaShomb of CA; Peter LaShomb of Chase Mills, NY; many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Kenneth was predeceased by a brother, Leo A. LaShomb and a sister Barbara Markewich.

The family of Kenneth LaShomb have entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home of 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the DAV;

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

