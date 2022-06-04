Advertisement

Kively R. Calender, 75, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Mrs. Calender died on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Kively R. Calender, 75, of Watertown will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Brookside Cemetery in Watertown, with Rev. Paul Luisi officiating.  Mrs. Calender died on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Kively Raptou Calender was born on August 21, 1946 in Salonika, Greece.  She was the daughter of the late Demetrios and Zoe (Axiotou) Raptou.  On March 26, 1989 she married Samuel C. “Chris” Calender. Together they owned and operated the Medical Center Pharmacy in Watertown. She and her late husband were members of the Concordia Lutheran Church and were generous supporters of many local charitable organizations.

She is survived by a sister in Greece and many nieces and nephews.

Donations in Kively’s memory may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA or a charity of one’s choice.

