Meet the Republican candidates for Congress, Governor and NY State Senate

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Republican Politicians gathered at the Lewis County fairgrounds on Saturday.

It was hosted by the Lewis County Republican Committee to encourage people to go out and vote, but also to hear where candidates stand on a variety of issues like inflation.

“My top priorities are making sure that we’re pushing back on the failed policies that we’re seeing out of Washington D.C, so inflation. That means I believe we need to rein in on our spending and cut taxes,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik.

21st Congressional District Representative Elise Stefanik says her focus is also on fighting for famers, manufacturers, and the cost of energy. Stefanik says she hopes voters flip the house in this election.

“People are really fed up with what they’re seeing, whether its the inflation and inability to pay their grocery bill when they check out at the grocery store, because they continue to see those prices go up,” said Stefanik.

Other candidates, like Harry Wilson who is running for Governor, and Assemblyman Mark Walczyk who is now running for state senate, say they want to lower taxes and stop inflation.

“If we cut taxes 20 - 25% for all New Yorkers, it’s going to reduce the cost of living driven by regulations coming out of Albany for the cost of food energy and housing.,” said Wilson.

“We’ve got to tackle those and stop worrying about the issue of the day that’s really driving policy in our state government right now,” said Walczyk.

With the recent mass shootings in the U.S, some of the candidates also shared their opinions on gun control.

“We clearly need to be doing more when it comes to school resources, when it comes to training for school districts to make sure that they have the resources and the ability to harden our schools,” said Stefanik.

“The problem is, there’s only three groups of people, people who are criminals, people who are mentally ill and people who commit acts of hate like this monster in Buffalo. And those are the people we should be going after,” said WIlson.

Both Stefanik and Wilson say violating the 2nd Amendment rights is not the way to go, but funding for more mental health resources and making sure the National Instant Criminal Background Check system, or NICS, is fully funded.

