Celebrating Pride Month with a picnic in Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A pride picnic celebration with music, friends and food with the Lewis County LGBTQ+ community.

People came out to celebrate the first weekend of Pride Month.

Family and friends were dressed in banners and pride colors to show representation and support.

“It’s important to recognize the LGBTQ+ people, and everybody is friendly, everybody is happy, they have their rights finally, that they deserve it’s just a nice celebration,” said Stan VanZandt.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community say their celebration goes on year long because it’s a celebration of who they are.

“And it’s not just about sexuality, it’s about who we are as a whole person, and that’s why we celebrate. There’s a misconception that it’s about sexuality. It’s about acceptance, it’s about dignity, about being part of the community,” said Carmen Sweet, Lewis County LGBTQ+ Committee member.

Some say although people are not always accepting of the LGBTQ+, Lewis County is welcoming.

“We’ve lived in Lewis County for six years now, and I think my fiancé has been here one more year, and like Carmen said, everyone has just been so accepting here. We love that we found our community here, which is not something that people might expect from little rural New York,” said Amanda Nguy.

However, some members of the LGBTQ+ say some people still have a negative stigma towards them.

“Representation is everything here, we are seen as others, we’re seen as being different, but we’re all human,” said Nguy.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community encourage people from the North Country to go out and celebrate this Pride Month.

