Edith L. Matthie, 96, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Edith L. Matthie, 96, of Pollock Road, peacefully passed away in her sleep early Saturday morning, June 4, 2022, at her home.

Edith was born on March 9, 1926, in Parishville the daughter of the late Francis and Mamie (Trumble) Sabre and attended rural schools. On November 26, 1943, she married Cecil Blake Matthie, he sadly predeceased her on July 7, 1985.

Edith was a cook for various colleges, sororities and fraternities in the Potsdam and Canton area, and also worked for several years at McCarthy’s Restaurant in Canton until her retirement. Throughout her life, she enjoyed playing bingo, traveling and camping, cooking, playing cards, and listening to country western music.

Edith is survived by her children, Douglas Matthie and Phyllis and Bill Dumas, all of Canton; her grandchildren, David and Sherry Dumas of Canton, Jeffrey Dumas of Waddington, Christopher and Karen Dumas of Canton, Sheri and Bryne Rose of Adams, and Troy and Jackie Matthie of Massena; 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Leah Planty, Lawrence Sabre, Bernice Lindsley, Morris Sabre, Wilfred Sabre, Ithel Sabre, and Evelyn Planty.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends may call Friday 12-2:00 PM. A Graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM in Hillcrest Cemetery, Parishville.

In lieu of flowers, whose wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to a local fire and rescue organization of your choice.

Memories may be shared, and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.